Joe Root has no regrets over attacking declaration which gave West Indies shot at victory over England

England captain Joe Root says he has no regrets over the attacking declaration that gave West Indies the chance to win their first Test match in this country for 17 years.

Root set the tourists 322 to win when he declared his side’s second innings on 490 for eight on the second evening of this remarkable second Test in Leeds.

However, a magnificent unbeaten 118 from Shai Hope helped West Indies record a famous five-wicket win after they pulled off the second-highest run-chase in Headingley history.

It means a side thrashed by an innings and 209 runs in the first match of the series at Edgbaston will go into next week’s final Test at Lord’s level at 1-1.

Root, though, was not prepared to question his decision to declare, insisting: "It’s nice to look back in hindsight and see how things could have gone. If we’re being honest we weren’t good enough first up with the bat and we need to make sure we learn those lessons and turn up at Lord’s to make sure we’re at it to win the series.

"That second innings we batted was a great effort from our team. The declaration was a positive thing to do, we want to win Test matches, when you get the opportunity to try and win you take it.”

Despite his disappointment, Root added: "It was a great Test for everyone watching, if not great to be on the losing side.

“Hope played brilliantly on a fifth-day wicket against a high-quality attack but credit to the whole Windies side for the way they bounced back. I am pleased with our character but if we are being brutally honest, we lost this game with the bat in the first innings by not getting 300.”

For West Indies, this result, was a remarkable one after their hammering at Edgbaston.

Stuart Law, their Australian coach, said: "It was a a great effort form the support staff and players to get back on track. I am so proud of our guys who have put a lot of doubters to bed. I always believed that these guys could play - some people didn’t - and they showed it in this game. It takes a lot of character to come back after the beating we had at Edgbaston and beat the same team in seam and swing-friendly conditions.”

Match-winner Hope, who became the first man to score hundreds in each innings of a Headingley Test, added: "I am elated. We have worked really hard as a team to get over the line. I never doubted my ability - I made my way to Test level and always believed in myself. My aim is to kick on and improve.”