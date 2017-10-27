Joe Root: We are planning without Ben Stokes for the entire Ashes – my sole goal is to return with the urn

It was still like a lightning bolt, even if not entirely unexpected, when Joe Root announced that England are planning to make do without Ben Stokes for their Ashes tour of Australia.

“I think we’ve got to plan as if he’s not going to be there for the whole series,” Root said. No Stokes. No star all-rounder. No official vice-captain. No heartbeat or talisman. England’s finest cricketer will be missing the Ashes, barring very sudden developments by Avon & Somerset Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

In the Long Room at Lord’s, Root would not say how much the nightclub incident in Bristol last month, which culminated in Stokes being arrested on suspicion of causing Actual Bodily Harm, had affected the relationship between England’s Test captain and vice-captain. “That’s between me and Ben,” Root said, with the implication that he felt he had been let down. Stokes is the only England cricketer of the moment who has toured Australia and not failed there.

In an exclusive interview with today’s Telegraph magazine, however, England’s captain went further: “It’s not been easy for me,” Root said. “We’re part of a team. It’s obviously been a tough time for Ben and his family. You want to make sure you are there for your friends.

“He is a brilliant dad and loves spending time with his kids. A lot of the time he is quite quiet. It has been a disappointing and horrible situation, but I wouldn’t say that is a fair representation of Ben as a person.”

Root however still make the right upbeat noises. “Definitely,” he said about whether England could still win; it would not take a miracle. “It’s a great opportunity for someone to stand up….” he added, which true. It is just that England would be in a far stronger position if they were flying out with a settled side, and with more than two established batsmen in himself and Alastair Cook.

Root denied that there was a drinking culture in the England dressing-room - and that is fair comment about the England Test party that remains. He was also right to suggest there would not be a curfew in Australia, although a decision would be reached when the squad is in Perth, but that an Ashes tour was such a rare event in the lives of England cricketers that they had to ‘embrace it and enjoy it.’

As revealed by Telegraph Sport yesterday, the question of Stokes’s replacement as vice-captain has yet to be finalised too. “That’s something I have to speak to Trevor (Bayliss the head coach) and Straussy (the England director Andrew Strauss) about. I think it’s a discussion that will happen soon.” The question is whether Alastair Cook can be prevailed to lead again, as Mike Atherton did when Nasser Hussain was injured in the 2001 Ashes.

“My sole goal for the winter is to come home with the urn,” Root said, although the urn itself does not leave its hallowed place in the Lord’s museum. The trouble is that, while Ashes cricket in England has always been a level playing field, in Australia the home side have gradually become far superior, whatever the hopes and expectations on sailing from Tilbury or flying from Heathrow. England have won only seven out of 24 series in Australia since the First World War, five out of 19 since the Second World War, and two out of nine since 1980. Simply in terms of Tests in Australia since 1980, Australia have won three times as many as England, 27 to nine.

This England party has too much gaps and uncertainties - by their own admission. Even Strauss admitted after this summer’s cricket that there are three batting places to be nailed down, and that was before Stokes took matters into his hands, fracturing one. In the last two series which England have won in Australia, there was no weak link. In 1986-7 every batsman, including the wicketkeeper Jack Richards, scored runs - partly because the Australian attack was one of their weakest ever, with several pace bowlers banned after going on rebel tours of apartheid South Africa.

In 2010-11 as well, every bowler took wickets and every batsman scored runs - except for Paul Collingwood but, crucially, he did not appear to be a weak link. He was Strauss’s unofficial vice-captain as he stood at second slip, and took nine catches, the most apart from the keeper, and he chipped in with a couple of wickets, and as he batted at six, he usually came in with a huge total on the board so an aggregate of 83 runs was almost immaterial.

The crucial point is: Australia did not scent his blood - and never let Australia scent blood, otherwise they will pile in like frenzied sharks for the next England victim - until the series was decided, whereupon Collingwood announced his retirement. On this tour his advice about not appearing vulnerable will be invaluable, but a Durham coach cannot replace a Durham all-rounder.

Australia are stronger in every department, in their own conditions, except that of wicketkeeper/batsman. In batting they have not four vacancies, but one, at number six. In pace bowling England may look stronger: James Anderson and Stuart Broad are one of the most successful opening attacks of all time. Or rather they have been. The only relevant question is how many wickets they will take in the next three months. Australia’s pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood is on the right side of 30. If one is injured, Jackson Bird would appear to be a stronger understudy - in Australian conditions - than any of England’s other four pace bowlers: Chris Woakes, Jake Ball - though he has the attributes to “click” - Craig Overton and Steve Finn, drafted in as Stokes’s replacement.

Both sides have an of-fspinner. But Nathan Lyon is suited to Australian conditions: specifically he puts more over-spin on the ball than Moeen Ali and thus gets steeper bounce. When Mitchell Johnson and Ryan Harris reduced England to 87 for four in the Brisbane Test last time, and nervous wrecks, Lyon nipped in with steeply bouncing off-breaks to dismiss Ian Bell and Matt Prior with consecutive balls, caught at short-leg, holing the team for good.

In the department of fielding, Steve Smith sets a very high standard in the slips, while his vice-captain David Warner patrols the infield dynamically. England are short of athletes; in the three Tests against West Indies they dropped 16 chances, all round the wicket.

At least Root has the advantage of sense and perspective. When asked about Warner’s recent comment that the Ashes are war, Root replied: “It’s not for me. I don’t think I’d ever put cricket and war in the same bracket.”