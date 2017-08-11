Joe Root urges Mark Stoneman to seize opportunity and stop revolving door at top of England’s order

Joe Root was speaking after his first Test series victory as England captain: Getty

Joe Root has urged Mark Stoneman to take his opportunity and stop the revolving door at the top of England’s order after being selected for next week’s first Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

Stoneman, 30, will become Alastair Cook’s 12th opening partner in five years when he makes his debut in the first day-night Test in the UK.

The Surrey opener was selected in place of Keaton Jennings after his former Durham team-mate’s poor form saw him average just 15.87 during England’s recent series win against South Africa.

While Jennings sets about rebuilding his career in county cricket, Stoneman has been given a golden chance to book a spot on this winter’s Ashes tour following a fine first season for Surrey that has seen him score more than 1,000 first-class runs at an average of 58.82.

However, success is far from guaranteed in a position that has turned into a poisoned chalice since the retirement of Andrew Strauss at the end of the 2012 international summer.

Root, who orchestrated a 3-1 win against South Africa in his first series as Test captain, knows how hard the job will be for Stoneman having been the second of Cook’s post-Strauss partners back in 2013.

But, with just three Tests against the West Indies before the Ashes series begins in November, he is hopeful the new man can finally end what has become England’s biggest selection headache in recent memory.

“It’s always been a very difficult place to bat,” said Root. “Having done it the majority of my early career a lot of the time you don’t get the consistency you get in the middle order.

Joe Root celebrated his first Test series win earlier this month

“A lot of great openers’ strengths is when they do get in they make big, big scores. Unfortunately, on a few occasions guys haven’t quite managed to do that.

“It’s still another opportunity for Mark to come in and do just that. Hopefully, he does it.

“It’s a strange one. You look at the talent and the guys who have played and you think they have every chance of being able to do it. But, unfortunately, it’s not been the case.”

That opening slot alongside Cook is one of three areas of weakness in England’s top six, with the positions of Tom Westley at three and Dawid Malan at five also far from secure.

Joe Root fine cuts a ball towards the boundary for England during the third Test against South Africa

Both those batsmen have played just two Tests, with Westley at least scoring one half-century in four innings compared to Malan’s return of just 35 runs at 8.75.

