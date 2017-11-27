Joe Schmidt keen to build on autumnal clean sweep by denying England a hat-trick of Six Nations titles

Joe Schmidt and Ireland will now turn their focus to the Six Nations - Â©SPORTSFILE

Joe Schmidt believes Ireland’s scrum was the biggest plus point from an encouraging autumn series, promising to unleash it on the rest of the Six Nations in two months’ time.

Concluding an autumnal clean sweep with victory over Argentina – courtesy of a brace of tries from man of the match Jacob Stockade and one from CJ Stander – Schmidt said the focus is now on reclaiming the title they won in 2014 and 2015 and denying Eddie Jones’s England a hat-trick of championships.

The two teams meet at Twickenham in the final round of matches on March 17, and the Kiwi predicted that his side’s scrum could give them the platform to come out on top in that tussle, name-checking almost every forward when asked to sum up his autumn highlights.

“I think tonight and in the South Africa performance the scrum has gone really well,” Schmidt said. “[scrum coach] Greg Feek does a super job for us and Tadhg Furlong continues to be a really strong character, not just in the scrum, but around the pitch as well.

