Joel Matip reveals the furious Jurgen Klopp rant that inspired Liverpool to keep a clean sheet

Joel Matip has revealed the furious rant from Jurgen Klopp which inspired Liverpool to keeping a clean sheet on the back of the 4-1 hammering at Tottenham.

Going into the game with Huddersfield the Reds were without a win in three Premier League games and have conceded 16 goals already this season, with Dejan Lovren coming in for the heaviest criticism for his performances.

Matip was also at fault for two of the goals at Wembley against top-four rivals Spurs and he admitted every Liverpool player had to look at themselves and their performances after Klopp’s harsh words.

“Against Tottenham me and the rest of the team made mistakes and we got criticised. This is what it means to be at a big club, to be a professional footballer,” he said.

“A lot of people are looking, they are waiting, and if we don't perform we expect them to do this.

“Of course it is tough. Are the criticisms always deserved? I don't know, maybe.

“We know we had a lot of problems. I made a lot of problems, I was at fault, I made a number of mistakes, and of course I am not happy.

“We know we did it wrong and he (Klopp) didn't hold back, he said it directly. You have to speak about these things directly, honestly, and that is what he did.

“He said it was not good enough - he spoke very honestly about the things that have to change, very directly, but after this he said we carry on and try to prepare for the next game.”