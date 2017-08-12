Joel Obi powers Torino past Trapani in Coppa Italia

The 26-year-old midfielder was on target in the Bull’s humbling of the garnets on Friday evening

Nigeria international, Joel Obi was on target as Torino cruised to a 7-1 victory over Trapani in the 3rd round of the Coppa Italia.

Andrea Belotti found the net few minutes after the duel was underway but Pasquale Fazio soon levelled proceedings.

The Italian added his second three minutes before the half-hour mark and Alex Berenguer found his way past his marker to net the third goal for the Stadio Olimpico Grande outfit.

Belotti completed his hat-trick in the 39th minutes to take the game beyond the reach of their guests.

Obi breached the defence of Alessandro Calori‘s men two minutes before the half-time interval.

Iago Falque and Lorenzo De Silvestri compounded the woes of Stadio Polisportivo Provinciale giants as they marked a goal each before the clash came to an end.