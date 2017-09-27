Joey Barton to appear in Morrissey music video

The Premier League journeyman took to social media to tease his appearance in a new video from the ex-Smiths frontman

Joey Barton may be serving a lengthy ban from football for betting on matches, but that doesn't mean he's shying from the spotlight.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and Rangers midfielder — who was released by Burnley in May — has revealed he will be appearing in Morrissey's new music video.

He took to Instagram with the news, posting a picture of himself with the former Smiths frontman.

The post came shortly after the 35-year-old had broken the news to talkSPORT , saying he had been asked to appear in Morrissey's latest video.

Barton is suspended until June after being accused of placing 1,260 bets on football from 2006 to 2016.