Johanna Konta eager to build upon Wimbledon experience as she comes to terms with new-found fame

Since Wimbledon the Briton has become aware of how much more she is recognised on the street: Getty

It has taken a while for Johanna Konta to appreciate how big a name she has become, but after her stunning success at Wimbledon this summer the world No 7 was left in little doubt how much life is changing for her.

The 7.4 million BBC viewers who watched Konta’s quarter-final victory over Simona Halep last month represented the biggest TV audience at this summer’s tournament and was a million more than watched the men’s final.

Since Wimbledon Konta has become aware of how much more she is recognised on the street, though the moment that brought home how much of an impact she has made came in Ireland shortly after the tournament. The 26-year-old Briton is a big fan of U2 and received a personal invitation from the band to their concert in Dublin after she had been unable to attend their Twickenham date because of her Wimbledon commitments.

Konta, who is here preparing for the start of the US Open next week, recalled: “When I was going to meet them, I was like: ‘Oh, are you sure? I feel like they’re probably being forced to meet me.’

“It was so nice because Bono basically kissed my hand and said he’s so happy that I’m there, and the Edge as well. He said: ‘We’re so happy you are here, you did so well.’ I was like: ‘Oh my goodness, they know my name!’ It was one of those moments.

“Basically I intercepted them as they were heading to get ready. They were getting physio done, which is such a cool thing to hear. So I basically interrupted their routine a little bit and them going to warm up.”

The experience at Wimbledon, where she became the first British woman to reach the singles semi-finals since 1978, has left Konta in a good frame of mind going into the year’s final Grand Slam event, where she is one of eight women who could finish the tournament as world No 1.

View photos Konta said this year's Wimbledon has left her in a good state of mind (Getty) More

“I felt I did really well with Wimbledon,” a relaxed Konta said here at her Manhattan hotel. “I felt I digested the occasion daily. I felt like each match that I played I was able to enjoy and experience and really digest it along the way.”

Konta said she had yet not looked back on any video tapes of her memorable performances at the All England Club, which included epic victories over both Halep and Donna Vekic.

“Once Wimbledon ended, I didn’t feel like I needed to absorb or look back and appreciate it, because I really felt like I was able to do that each step of the way,” she said. “That was a very nice thing for me because it meant that I didn’t get overwhelmed at any stage, which is a very positive thing for me because I don’t think it can get more intense and busy than Wimbledon.

She added: “It wasn’t my first Wimbledon. Fortunately going into Wimbledon I had already experienced in a very condensed time-frame so many different scenarios since last year’s Australian Open. I think with that going into Wimbledon I was able to reinvest that experience and actually draw from it in my career at Wimbledon.”

View photos Konta reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon - the first female Briton to do since 1978 (Getty) More

Read More