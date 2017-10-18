Johanna Konta parts company with coach Wim Fissette after 10 months of association

For the second year in a row Johanna Konta has ended the most successful season of her career by parting company with her coach. Ten months after dispensing with the services of Esteban Carril, who had overseen her progress from outside the world’s top 150 into the top 10, Konta has announced that she will no longer be working with Wim Fissette.

Konta, who also said that she was bringing her season to an early end because of an ongoing foot injury, has not won a match since August, which has cost her a place in the year-ending WTA Finals in Singapore next week, though she has still enjoyed an excellent 2017. In the spring she won the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open and in the summer she became the first British woman for 39 years to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

In announcing the split with Fissette, who has coached a number of leading women, Konta said the decision was mutual and had been reached “after careful thought and discussion”.

She said in a statement: “Things ended very amicably and I wish Wim all the best. We’ve achieved a lot together and I want to thank him for all his patience, hard work and expertise.

“I will be working with my team over the coming weeks to find the right way forward for me and my tennis. The goal is to get a new coach or coaches in place as soon as possible, but the focus will be on making the right decision rather than a quick decision.

“My hitting partner, Andrew Fitzpatrick, my strength and conditioning specialist, Gill Myburgh, my physio, Milly Mirkovic, and my mental coach, Elena Sosa, will continue to support me.”

If the decision to part with Fissette is a surprising one it is also evidence of Konta’s continuing ambition. The easy-going Belgian is an outstanding coach and is sure to be in big demand from other leading players in the coming weeks, but Konta clearly believes that she needs to take a new direction if she is to continue making progress.