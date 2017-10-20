John Amaechi claims FA chairman Greg Clarke said: ‘I’m not getting fired for equality’

John Amaechi has told The Telegraph that Greg Clarke was more concerned about losing his job than making progress on equality - PA

Greg Clarke’s beleaguered leadership of the Football Association came under fresh scrutiny last night after he was accused of putting his own job ahead of stamping homophobia out of the game and of giving further “false” evidence to parliament.

Barely 24 hours after the FA board gave its full support to Clarke remaining chairman in the wake of explosive new developments in the Mark Sampson scandal, he was back under pressure on two separate fronts.

The first came via Twitter and a response by John Amaechi to criticism of an astonishing attack by Clarke this week on the Professional Footballers’ Association. Announcing the pair had met to discuss homophobia in football, the National Basketball Association’s first openly gay player claimed Clarke had told him: “I’m not getting f---ing fired for equality.” Diversity campaigner Amaechi, who is also an academic and performance expert, added that when he mentioned the Government could step in over the issue, Clarke replied: “... they won’t do a f---ing thing...we have all the power.”

Expanding on his inflammatory posts in an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Amaechi said Clarke told him change could only be done at a “certain slow pace” because of the FA council, namely “the octogenarians who aren’t that comfortable with change”.

He added: “He talked about what was planned and I said: ‘None of that’s going to make a damned bit of difference – something fairly radical has to happen.' And he says: ‘Do you want me to do something radical? I’m not going to f---ing lose my job over this. That’s what the last guy did.'”

Not suprised.

Clarke met me to talk about homophobia in football.

He’s not progressive: “I’m not getting f**king fired for equality”.



— John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) October 20, 2017