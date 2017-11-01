John Comitis: Benni McCarthy not losing his cool at Cape Town City

Despite losing four matches in a row, the Citizens boss is not losing any hope just yet

Cape Town City boss John Comitis believes it’s far too early to press any panic buttons and contemplate removing Benni McCarthy from the hotseat.

“It’s far too early to be pushing panic buttons or say the wheels are falling off for Benni. It’s not even on the radar,” Comitis told the media.

City welcome Free State Stars on Wednesday, and Comitis is optimistic they will get the three points and be second on the Premiership table come Thursday morning.

“The way that I have to look at it is that come Thursday I’ll be looking back and, with no Lebogang Manyama and no Aubrey Ngoma, and with a young coach, we’ll be second on the log and unfortunately did not win the Telkom Knockout final.

“And I would have to be extremely happy with that,” Comitis said.

McCarthy has been very outspoken after their recent losses, particularly when they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Chippa United, citing afterwards some senior players ‘need a slap’ as a wake-up call.

Comitis is not seeing it as a young coach who is losing his cool nor an ex-player who played at the highest level expressing his disappointment at the work ethic of his players.

“Look, the first reaction after a match has to be taken with a pinch of salt, because it’s always one based on emotion. Look at Pitso (Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns) and his first reactions,” Comitis said.

“But when I sit in meetings with Benni in the boardroom and he reports back on matches and details where the club is going, then I remain very optimistic about having Benni as our head coach,” Comitis said.