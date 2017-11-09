John Comitis: Cape Town City will wait until January to make a decision on Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo

While the Citizens boss has not denied interest in the Amakhosi shot-stopper, he has stated that they will follow the correct channels

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Cape Town City have been linked with several high-profile players.

Most recently, the Citizens were linked with a sensational swoop for the attacking duo of Mandla Masango and Khama Billiat, before City boss John Comitis poured cold water on a move for the Sundowns star while admitting that interest in Masango had dissipated due to his hefty price tag.

Nonetheless, the latest player to now be linked with a possible move to the Mother City-based outfit has been Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo.

The 27-year-old has found life tough at Naturena of late, as he continues to play second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune.

However, following the most recent reports, City’s chairman has once again clarified the club’s position on City’s reported interest.

While Comitis did not deny their interest in Khuzwayo, he is adamant that should they choose to pursue the former South Africa junior international, they will follow the right channels.

“We can’t even talk about the player because he is contracted,” Comitis told Phakaaathi.

“I am going to have to wait until January. I believe January is just around the corner, but I think Chiefs will extend his contract," he said.

“I’ve got three goalkeepers, Shuaib Walters (number one choice) is slightly injured at the moment. So, we are going to revise our goalkeeping situation in the new calendar year but at this stage I have made no decision,” he explained.

“I need to respect other clubs because I can’t really talk about players who are contracted to them, but if he (Khuzwayo) is a free agent at the end of the season then he will be considered,” concluded Comitis.