John Comitis: Cape Town City will sign a striker in January

The Citizens are already casting their eyes on potential signings in January’s transfer window

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis says they will strengthen their squad during the January transfer window after losing in the 2017 MTN8 Cup funal last weekend.

“There will be a couple of changes in January. I must make it clear that it is not because of the (MTN8 final defeat). Generally, we try to improve the squad all the time. At the end of the day, they are good enough to win it, but they weren’t intelligent enough to get the results,” Comitis told the media.

What’s more of a concern for the Capetonians is the lack of a consistent goal-scorer. They lost their top scorer Lebogang Manyama to Turkish side Konyaspor at the start of the season.

“We need goal-scorers. We had Lebo Manyama, Aubrey Ngoma and Bhongolwethu Jayiya and they scored a lot of goals amongst each other. These are three quality players,” he said.

“We replaced them with three good players, but the ball has got to go into the net. We need guys that can put the ball at the back of the net.

“I’m looking anywhere. Obviously it is very difficult locally. All the top strikers are tied up. We have to look overseas,” Comitis explained.

City have Victor Obinna, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Sibusiso Masina and Judas Moseamedi in their striking department at the moment.