John Comitis wants more Cape Town City players to follow in the footsteps of Lebogang Manyama

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis says his players have to follow in the footsteps of Lebogang Manyama and set sights on moving to Europe than being tempted by local teams.

“I’ve made it clear right from the onset that City wants to create a platform for players to get to Europe. This is the first such transaction and it’s a sign for every other City player to set his sights on following Manyama’s example,” Comitis told IOL.

Manyama becomes the second South African to play in Turkey following Tokelo Rantie, who moved to Genclerbirligi last season.

“It’s just a case of dreaming big, working hard, performing consistently and being patient, eventually it will happen,” Comitis said.

With the help of Benni McCarthy, Comitis believes they have the right man to help them impart this notion on the players to cast their net far and wide.

“Now that we have Benni involved, he has the experience of having played at the level and can pass on his European knowledge and experience to the players, and I have to add that I am very happy for Manyama, in that this is what he has wanted, and he now has the opportunity he’s always dreamed of,” continued Comitis.

Comitis admits that the transfer fee wasn't what he had hoped for, but he's happy that he acted in the best interest of the player.

“In the end, it wasn’t just about the money, it was about what was best for Manyama,” Comitis concluded.