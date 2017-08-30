John Obi Mikel motivated to beat Cameroon on Friday

The chance to qualify for the Fifa World Cup means the Super Eagles captain views Friday’s showdown against the Indomitable Lions as a crucial match

John Obi Mikel is targeting a win against Cameroon, which he hopes would help Nigeria qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia.

The Super Eagles, who remain unbeaten in the qualifying series sit atop Group B after two matches, four points ahead of Hugo Broos’ men.

Nevertheless, the Tianjin TEDA star feels his side are motivated for the game against the reigning African champions, and that team will remain ‘undeterred and focused’ till they seal a World Cup berth.

“There is always a motivation going to the World Cup. World Cup is the best tournament in the world and everyone wants to be there,” he told media.

“I think for most of the players here, it’s going to be their World Cup and we are ready to make sure that Nigeria qualify.

“I know the players know what is at stake in the game on Friday and also the return leg. We started this race in Zambia and the players know the task ahead.”

He added: “ We want to go to the World Cup; it’s as simple as that. And there are no easy ways of doing that; we have to win the games.

“We have to make sure that we are undeterred, focused and play well. A win is a win if we can get a win on Friday, it doesn’t matter how we play.”