'Dream come true' - John Ogu reveals sacrifices to get Nigeria chance

The midfielder took his Super Eagles opportunity after scoring a beauty in Friday's draw but disclosed how his chance to shine was threatened

John Ogu has revealed the sacrifices he made to position himself for his first World Cup 2018 qualifiers appearance with Nigeria.

The midfielder who featured more prominently for the Super Eagles at 2013 Confederations Cup has been on the periphery of Gernot Rohr’s squad with the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi and Mikel Agu ahead of him in the midfield pecking order.

Having booked their spot in Russia, the German tactician rang the change with the Hapoel Beer Sheva man handed his first start at the heart of the pack.

The 29-year-old capped off his showing with a brilliant 62nd minute curler that flew past Faouzi Chaouchi. The game ended 1-1 after Yacine Brahimi converted from the spot with few minutes left.