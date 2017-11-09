John Stones compared to Jerome Boateng and Gerard Pique by England manager Gareth Southgate
There was a time when you wondered whether, for all his efforts, the demands John Stones was making of himself, let alone those made of him by his new manager Pep Guardiola, were simply beyond the ability of a talented but error-prone English centre-back.
For a long time Stones was the man who simply refused to put the ball into safety if a risky pass was on and it cost him many times. In just his third appearance as a centre-back for England in March 2016 against Holland at Wembley, he dithered on the ball and was robbed by Vincent Janssen. The Dutch attacked and while the first shot saved but a penalty subsequently conceded by Danny Rose gave the opposition a goal.
Last season Stones became a byword for Guardiola’s militancy about possession, trying to preserve it at all costs, in all positions and with many different outcomes - although things feel different now. It would be premature to say that Stones has put the days of errors behind him because his style will always put him in positions where calamity is just a heartbeat away, but he is at least being talked about in a very different way by his England manager.
Gareth Southgate, a former England centre-back himself, compared the boy from Barnsley to the likes of Jerome Boateng and Gerard Pique and this time, no-one in the room was obliged to suppress a chuckle. The hope is that Stones has served his apprenticeship, that the errors have been spent, and he will be a part of the England team for some time to come, part of a new style.
“I’ve always said to him people will talk to you about just kicking the ball out,” Southgate said. “For me if you want to do that, that’s fine. You’ll be the same as many others. But if you want to play for me with the Under-21s, I want you to keep doing the things that make you different. And I think he is different. He has as much composure as any defender I’ve seen in Europe.
“I saw Boateng at Manchester City when he was a kid and nobody would have predicted him going on to do what he has done. I saw Pique at Middlesbrough when he was playing at Manchester United and he was at fault for a couple of the goals. You never would have seen him being where he was a couple of years later. And John has attributes that those guys have. He has presence in the opposition penalty box now. He has the mind-set that he wants to learn and improve. He’s got a really bright future and he’s the type of defender we want playing for our country.”
Stones, with 20 caps in all, has started England’s previous two games and if Southgate is to use the three-man defence in the World Cup finals then the 23-year-old would be a natural candidate to do so. He is an Englishman who holds his own in what is currently the best side in the Premier League.
“You've seen a different me, I suppose [this season],” Stones said. “That's through the hard work of last season, pre-season and trying to bring that into this season. It's difficult to say: I'm looking to improve in every game, and we've had a great start in Premier League and Champions League. It's about maintaining that, and keeping learning every day. There's always something I can learn, and coming here gives me a different insight, too. The manager here might say different things, things I'm not noticing at my club. So it's a different challenge.”
Southgate said that defenders tend to mature later than strikers, for whom the job is more instinctive than the learned art of their defensive brethren. Stones was originally a right-back for Southgate in the Under-21s. “Players like Stones, players like [Eric] Dier who can really use the ball from the back,” Southgate said, “I think they are where we have to head and where the top teams are at.”