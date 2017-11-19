John Stones injury leaves Man City with a 'real, real problem' says Pep Guardiola
Another game, another victory and another masterful performance from Kevin De Bruyne. And yet, for probably the first time this season, Manchester City find themselves with what Pep Guardiola is describing as a “real, real problem”.
The complication in question is the damaged hamstring of John Stones, which is likely to rule the England centre-back out of action for the next six weeks. The 23-year-old limped away from this breezy 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium after just half an hour, and out of nowhere a worrying chink has appeared in the City armour.
Guardiola will now have to rely on captain Vincent Kompany remaining fit for an increasingly relentless run of fixtures until Christmas. That will be the preferred option, at least, but the City manager could also turn to Eliaquim Mangala, the forgotten £42m man, or re-shape his side in Stones’s absence. Either way, this impeccably assembled unit has been severely weakened, and Guardiola knows it.
With Nicolas Otamendi suspended for this trip to Leicester, Kompany made his first appearance since he was injured playing for Belgium in late August. In usual circumstances, he would be carefully eased back into the action. With Stones injured, that may no longer be an option.
“Of course, we have to take care of him,” Guardiola said of Kompany. “We are trying to do that. It is a risk to play him more and more, but now Stones is out we have a real, real problem in that position.”
Kompany finds himself in a rare situation. Over the years, his various returns from injury have been largely treated as a welcome injection of defensive solidity. But City have been so terrifyingly impressive without him this season - this was their 16th consecutive victory in all competitions - that his place in the side will now be viewed with uncommon trepidation.
“Usually when I come back everyone is looking forward to me coming back,” Kompany said. “This time it was the first time I have come back into the team and I knew that the team was doing well and the pressure was on for me to perform.”
The City captain was rightly pleased with his performance and the clean sheet against Leicester City, although he could have been shown an early red card after a scything challenge on Jamie Vardy.
“It was early doors,” Kompany said. “It was a good run from Vardy and I thought I would just use my ‘joker’, but afterwards what was positive was that I still managed to play virtually the entire 90 minutes with a yellow card and still do what was needed.”
It must help when the likes of De Bruyne and David Silva are drifting so artfully across the midfield, gleefully deconstructing Leicester’s defence as they go. De Bruyne was again magnificent, scoring with a thunderous strike from outside the box, and he was later applauded off the pitch by the home fans.
“Sometimes that is a strange feeling,” he said. “But it’s nice to be appreciated. It would not only be me, it’s just the way we are playing that people appreciate the style of playing.”
De Bruyne’s goal followed Gabriel Jesus’s opener, tapped in from close range after another lightning-quick passing move.
“It feels like they have an extra player all over the pitch,” said Leicester’s Marc Albrighton. “Just when you think you have cornered them and you are in a position to win the ball back they come out the other side and you end up one-on-one with their full-back. If there is a team that will beat them to the title this season I will be very shocked.”
As well as the Stones-shaped hole in the heart of their defence, the obvious potential hindrance would be complacency. Guardiola, however, insisted that would not happen. “[Or] I kill them,” he said.
The ease with which his side moved through the gears against Leicester, who provided dogged opposition at times, was an indication of quite how far this City team have come since a 4-2 humbling here last season.
“Now we know each other better,” Guardiola said. “We have a lot of time together and we play with the belief in what we can do.”