John Stones is no longer a soft touch, but instead a rock at heart of Manchester City's defence – thanks largely to Pep Guardiola's patience
No one at Manchester City needs reminding what happened on their last visit to the King Power Stadium, least of all John Stones. Leicester won 4-2, having been three in front after just 20 minutes, and a stray pass from Stones late on allowed Jamie Vardy to complete his hat-trick and compound a game to forget for the England centre-half. Pep Guardiola responded to criticism of his team’s defending that day by declaring: “I’m not a coach for the tackles – so I don’t train the tackles.”
Fast forward 11 months and it is not just a very different City side Leicester are likely to encounter at the same venue on Saturday afternoon but a very different Stones, too. City lead the Premier League table by eight points, but for all the goals and bewitching beauty of their football, the most eye-catching part of Guardiola’s revolution has been the sharp improvement in almost every single player.
City fans can enjoy arguing over who has come on the most but there is good reason why Guardiola considers Stones, along with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, to be like a new signing. The strides taken by Stones over the past three months, in particular, stand as glowing testament not just to Guardiola’s meticulous coaching methods but the way the player has grasped the Catalan’s exacting demands, absorbed what he has learnt and developed to the point of being the Premier League’s standout defender this term.
Guardiola considers all his players to be personal projects within a big, unifying project. Yet, speaking to sources at City, it is clear the manager has considered Stones to be one with more scope than many to “shape and mould” and comparisons are now being drawn with the work he did with Jerome Boateng at Bayern Munich.
Boateng was 25 when Guardiola arrived at Bayern, two years older than Stones is now, but his journey to becoming one of the world’s best centre-halves was not without its chinks and, like Stones, the German, for all his talent and athleticism, was prone to glaring lapses of concentration. Guardiola would tell Boateng that he needed to play the way he would drive a car: with much more focus and consideration, always looking left, right and in the rear mirror to check what is happening around you and the same is now being said to Stones.
That lapse against Leicester punished was not an isolated incident. There were similar errors against Southampton, Barcelona and Everton, which led to persistent debate about whether Stones was learning, but he has cut a far more concentrated figure on the pitch this season, as evidenced most recently for England in the goalless draws against Germany and Brazil, a huge boon for Gareth Southgate.
But it is not just the improved concentration. Stones is visibly stronger and more aggressive and is proving far more effective and robust in one-on-one situations, an area Guardiola pinpointed as requiring serious improvement. Remember Stones being bumped off the ball by Radamel Falcao before the Monaco striker lobbed Willy Caballero in the Champions League in February?
Contrast that to the way Stoke’s Jese, Watford’s Andre Gray and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke have been outmuscled by the City player this season. Stones was frustrated by the perception of him as some sort of soft touch defensively or, as one source put it, “just a pretty boy ball-playing defender”, but his self-belief has not wavered and there is a clear hunger for trophies. Mikel Arteta, the former Everton and Arsenal midfielder and a trusted member of Guardiola’s back-room staff, has worked closely with Stones on both the physical and mental aspects of the game.
Aerially, Stones is far more commanding and dominant, the result of a significant step up in gym work since the turn of the year that, on a naturally lean figure, takes time to bear fruit but also substantial time spent practising runs and jumps and the timing of both. It is no surprise he is also contributing goals. He has three so far this season and has been a persistent menace in the opposition penalty area.
There are, of course, other key factors behind Stones’ evolution. The arrival of goalkeeper Ederson, whom Stones loves playing with, has infused the defence with confidence after the struggles of Claudio Bravo last season and the signing of three new dynamic full-backs in Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo. Fabian Delph’s emergence has had a similarly transformative effect.
But no less significant has been Stones’s relationship with central-defensive partner Nicolas Otamendi. Guardiola wanted the pair to take on more responsibility and, in the absence once again of injured captain Vincent Kompany, they are demonstrating clear leadership at the back and, interestingly, communicating using a combination of English and Spanish. Stones is regarded as a future City captain and Guardiola’s trust in him is reflected by the number of times the manager calls him over in games to impart instructions.
Otamendi would regularly frustrate City’s coaching staff with what they felt amounted to “lazy” defending – for example, diving in needlessly at the feet of opponents or too often standing on the wrong side of a rival, key details in a set-up that places such importance on positional awareness. But Otamendi has sought to address those shortcomings, and while he can still be rash, the Argentine has been far more assured.
No less noticeable have been the improvements in Stones and Otamendi’s passing, which is one of the reasons City have been able to play a much higher defensive line this season.
Stones’s passing accuracy has been almost 97 per cent this term compared to 88 per cent in his final season at Everton and nearly 93 per cent in the opposition half, a remarkable 15 per cent improvement from 2015/16. He is also averaging almost 23 more touches per game than then. Otamendi’s improvement is no less pronounced with 87 per cent of his passes in the opposition half find their target compared to 77 per cent two seasons ago under Manuel Pellegrini and he is now making 32 more passes per game than then. The De Bruynes and Sanes may be stealing the headlines but Stones, like Otamendi, is slowly changing opinions and forming a crucial central pillar in this City side. Vardy and Leicester should find it harder going this time around.