John Stones is no longer a soft touch, but instead a rock at heart of Manchester City's defence – thanks largely to Pep Guardiola's patience

No one at Manchester City needs reminding what happened on their last visit to the King Power Stadium, least of all John Stones. Leicester won 4-2, having been three in front after just 20 minutes, and a stray pass from Stones late on allowed Jamie Vardy to complete his hat-trick and compound a game to forget for the England centre-half. Pep Guardiola responded to criticism of his team’s defending that day by declaring: “I’m not a coach for the tackles – so I don’t train the tackles.”

Fast forward 11 months and it is not just a very different City side Leicester are likely to encounter at the same venue on Saturday afternoon but a very different Stones, too. City lead the Premier League table by eight points, but for all the goals and bewitching beauty of their football, the most eye-catching part of Guardiola’s revolution has been the sharp improvement in almost every single player.

City fans can enjoy arguing over who has come on the most but there is good reason why Guardiola considers Stones, along with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, to be like a new signing. The strides taken by Stones over the past three months, in particular, stand as glowing testament not just to Guardiola’s meticulous coaching methods but the way the player has grasped the Catalan’s exacting demands, absorbed what he has learnt and developed to the point of being the Premier League’s standout defender this term.

Guardiola considers all his players to be personal projects within a big, unifying project. Yet, speaking to sources at City, it is clear the manager has considered Stones to be one with more scope than many to “shape and mould” and comparisons are now being drawn with the work he did with Jerome Boateng at Bayern Munich.

Boateng was 25 when Guardiola arrived at Bayern, two years older than Stones is now, but his journey to becoming one of the world’s best centre-halves was not without its chinks and, like Stones, the German, for all his talent and athleticism, was prone to glaring lapses of concentration. Guardiola would tell Boateng that he needed to play the way he would drive a car: with much more focus and consideration, always looking left, right and in the rear mirror to check what is happening around you and the same is now being said to Stones.