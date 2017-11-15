John Stones: You can’t argue with two clean sheets against two top sides like Germany and Brazil

John Stones declared not even his critics could find fault with his performances against Germany and Brazil after helping England keep back-to-back clean sheets against “the top two teams in the world”.

The defender continued his stellar start to the season in his country’s first two World Cup warm-up matches, banishing memories of his error-strewn displays in his debut year at Manchester City and starting to live up to his near £50 million price tag.

For so long tipped to be the player to end England’s wait for a world-class centre-half following the retirement of Rio Ferdinand, many expected Stones to flourish immediately under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

It has taken longer than expected but the 23-year-old looks capable once more of emulating the man he succeeded as the country’s most expensive ever defender, someone who himself had plenty of critics at the start of his career.

Asked about his own, Stones said: “I think my performances speak for themselves, really. I’ve done my talking out there, wanted to improve. You can’t argue with two clean sheets against two top opposition.

“It’s about having a look at yourself and looking where you can improve and not shying away from where you’ve gone wrong. And that’s what drives you to be a better player.”

Stones appears to be England's first-choice centre-half Credit: Getty Images More