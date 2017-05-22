John Terry is a Chelsea showman, Liverpool enter a new era and the kids pull through for Manchester United

Sunday saw the Premier League season draw to a close with Arsenal missing out on the top four and Champions League football for the first time in 20 years, while Liverpool were restored to among Europe’s elite in their stead.

But, for the final time of the 2016/17 season, what else did this weekend’s matches teach us?

Terry loves the limelight

John Terry signed off for Chelsea with one of the most grandiose, self-indulgent goodbyes known to football. Following his final game at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea legend revealed not only had he “negotiated” to come off in the 26th-minute, against Antonio Conte’s original wishes, but also that Sunderland manager David Moyes agreed to have his team kick the ball out at the correct time so the substitution could occur.

Terry is no stranger to these types of performances, as he dressed up in full kit in 2012 – shinpads and all – for the Champions League final, even though he was suspended. You only need to look to the Bundesliga and see how Philippe Lahm and Xabi Alonso retired with grace to know how it should be done.

A ‘new cycle’ for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said in the build-up to their win over Middlesbrough that Liverpool would be entering a “new cycle” if they reached the Champions League for next season. It is only the second time in eight seasons that they’ve done it and they must put on a better performance than Brendan Rodgers’ side did in the 2014-15 season.

New signings and a bigger squad will be key given how the Reds struggled whenever they were hit by injuries this season. Klopp’s challenge was to return Liverpool to a force to compete in England, he must do that again next season but with the added task of balancing it with the Champions League.

Arsenal struggling for FA Cup final

The Gunners may have sealed an impressive 3-1 win over Everton but it was a day of disappointment for them in all. Not only did they miss out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, they also severely damaged their chances of the winning a consolatory FA Cup final.

