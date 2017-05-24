John Terry hits back at critics of Chelsea substitution stunt by claiming 'I could not care less' about what people think

John Terry has hit back at critics of his Chelsea farewell stunt after he was substituted in the 26th minute of his final match for the club by insisting “I could not care less” about what people think and that “If that's the way I want to go out, that's the way I go out.”

Terry started the 5-1 weekend victory over Sunderland in what was his final Premier League appearance before leaving the club at the end of the season, only to be replaced by Gary Cahill in the 26th minute to recognise the shirt number that he has worn throughout his 22-year career at Stamford Bridge.

The stunt was signed off by Sunderland manager David Moyes and revealed to have been Terry’s own idea, but that brought plenty of criticism, with the Chelsea captain facing accusations of reducing the importance of the game and attempting to feed his own ego by making the day all about him.

The Football Association also took a keen interest in Terry’s substitution, given that a pre-planned replacement opens the door to possible match-fixing, with at least three people placing money on a 26th minute substitution that paid off.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup final against Arsenal this weekend though, Terry refused to have his Stamford Bridge send-off spoiled by his critics, although his comments did little to remove the sense that the whole scenario was planned to feed his ego.

Terry said: "I couldn't care less, I promise you. All I care about is celebrating with my Chelsea fans. Me and them have a wonderful rapport and have done for 22 years.

"Nothing that people write or say can ever get in the way of that.

"If that's the way I want to go out, that's the way I go out because I've been here 22 years, I've won so many trophies - so if I wanted to play one minute and come off, I would have done.

"I wanted to play 26 minutes because the shirt number means a lot to me and the supporters so as long as they are happy - and I was over the moon with the reception - I promise you I could not care less."

