Johnson: I'm close to peak form ahead of US PGA

In a warning to his rivals ahead of the US PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson feels he is close to recapturing his best form.

Dustin Johnson believes he is nearing a return to the form that made him unbeatable before his Masters injury.

The world number one had stunningly won three consecutive events, including two WGC tournaments, before injuring his back in a fall prior to the year's first major at Augusta.

Johnson, 33, is yet to win since his return, and missed the cut at the U.S. Open in June.

But the one-time major winner believes he is close to recapturing his best form as he prepares for this week's US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

"I've been working hard on the game. I feel like it's finally coming back into form," Johnson told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Last week I had a nice weekend [at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational]. I felt like I got some things worked out in the swing that were just holding me back a little bit.

"Right now, I feel it's close to when I was playing really well before Augusta.

"The golf swing's there. I feel good. My body feels great. I'm looking for a really good week this week."

Johnson added: "I feel like it's really close to being back to how good it was before the Masters."

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the year's final major in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Quail Hollow has been redesigned for the tournament and Johnson – who has missed two cuts in three appearances, the last of which was in 2011, at the course – is impressed.

"I haven't played here in quite a few years, but played the front nine yesterday," he said.

"The golf course, I really like the changes. I think it's in fantastic condition. Greens are perfect. Fairways are perfect.

"Obviously, with the rain, it's a little bit wet but it's going to play long. I like it. I like the way it's set up. I like the holes. I'm excited about the championship."