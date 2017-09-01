Johnson outshines Spieth and McIlroy at TPC Boston

Dustin Johnson produced a sizzling first round to set the early pace at the second FedEx Cup play-off event.

World number one Dustin Johnson blew away playing partner Jordan Spieth to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

Johnson overcame three-time major champion and former world number one Spieth in a play-off at the Northern Trust last week to claim the first event of the FedEx Cup series.

And American Johnson continued where he left off as he carded a sizzling five-under-par 66 on Friday.

Grouped with Spieth and US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas for the first two rounds, Johnson holed five birdies and an eagle to set the tone at TPC Boston.

Starting on the back nine, Johnson buried a 36-foot putt for birdie to open his campaign at the second play-off tournament – which will see the top 70 players after Monday's final round progress to the BMW Championship – and he gained further strokes at the 13th and 15th, either side of bogeying the 14th.

Johnson capped a fine opening nine holes with an eagle after hitting a seven-iron approach from 220 yards to within five feet, before bogeying the first and birdieing second and fourth holes.

Spieth is six shots off the pace following his opening-round 72, while Thomas is even par heading into Saturday.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia made a fine start as he ended the first day within a stroke of Johnson.

Garcia posted six birdies for a four-under-par 67 to be tied alongside Kyle Stanley, Marc Leishman and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Kevin Na, Luke List, Brian Harman, Jason Dufner, Jonas Blixt and Grayson Murray are a shot further back, a stroke ahead of the likes of Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is one over as he seeks his first victory of the year.

After finishing tied for 34th at the Northern Trust, McIlroy experienced another mixed performance following a double bogey, two bogeys and three birdies.

As for Jason Day, the Australian struggled to a four-over-par 75.