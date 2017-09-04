Johnson ready for final-round challenge at TPC Boston

World number one Dustin Johnson is pleased to be back in the mix heading into the final round at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Dustin Johnson played second fiddle to Justin Thomas' masterful third round at the Dell Technologies Championship, but the FedEx Cup points leader was happy to get back into contention.

Johnson shot a bogey-free five-under 66 at TPC Boston, capped by four birdies in his last four holes.

After a disappointing second-round 72, Johnson was happy to get back in the mix, sitting three shots behind co-leaders Thomas and Marc Leishman.

"I just wanted to get myself in a position where I'm at least in range of the leaders," Johnson said Sunday following his round.

"Twelve [under] is about what I thought would be leading starting the day, so I knew I needed to get – I would have liked to get to double digits. I just need to get off to a really good, solid start tomorrow."

So far, Johnson has played his best golf this week in tough conditions.

Rain pelted players throughout much of the afternoon Sunday, and Johnson faced tough conditions Friday as well.

"I played really solid the first day in tough conditions and I played again today in tough conditions, I played solid," he said.

"Yesterday was the easiest we had, and I did not play very well, making two doubles and two bogeys, when I shouldn't have made them.

"I could have easily made pars on all those holes. Just made bad bogeys and bad – the two doubles were really bad. So it is what it is. It happened. But I'm still right there."