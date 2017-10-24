Johnson seeks major improvement in 2018

After failing to add to his lone U.S. Open success, Dustin Johnson wants to make an impact on the big stage next year.

World number one Dustin Johnson will be prioritising the Masters next year after experiencing major disappointment in 2017.

The American captured one of golf's four biggest prizes for the first time when he triumphed at the U.S. Open in 2016, but he is yet to add to that haul.

And while he has subsequently risen to the top of the world rankings, things did not go the way of the 33-year-old at key moments this year.

A back injury suffered after a fall down the stairs at a rental home in Georgia forced him to withdraw from at Augusta in April just minutes before he was due to tee off in the first round.

And while his physical injuries may have healed, the bitter taste of pulling out of the prestigious event has not gone away.

"I had a pretty good year," he told Omnisport at the launch of the new Hublot timepiece in Shanghai.

"Four wins, which is the most I've ever had in a season. That's the highlight of the season. The only thing I'm not happy about is my performance in the majors, but 2018 is definitely another year."

Laying out his goals for the season ahead, Johnson added: "Just [to] compete in the majors, I want to have a chance to win, especially the first one I got - the Masters. So, just compete and give myself some chances."

Johnson is also undecided amid suggestions of a merger between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

"I don't know," he said.

"I can't see the future. I mean, it could possibly someday but I don't see it happening any time soon."