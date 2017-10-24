Johnson re-signs with Scorchers in BBL

After helping the Perth Scorchers win the Big Bash League last season, Mitchell Johnson has re-signed.

Johnson, 35, took 13 wickets at an average of 15.46 to help the Scorchers win the BBL for a third time in 2016-17.

The left-arm speedster impressed in a semi-final win over the Melbourne Stars, finishing with figures of 3-3 from his four overs.

A veteran of 73 Tests, 153 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20s for Australia, Johnson said he never questioned returning to the Scorchers.

"Returning for another season is a pretty easy decision when you've got a team like the Perth Scorchers," he said on Tuesday.

"Not only have they played well over the years, but they're also a great bunch of blokes.

"If I'm honest and look at what happened last year – winning the BBL title with the Scorchers and then winning the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians – I should probably retire on a high, but Twenty20 is more and more becoming a game that the older guys can play.

"I also feel like there's some unfinished business.

"I want to help the team go back-to-back and, given this is the last season at the WACA Ground, I really can't wait to get back out there and enjoy the atmosphere the amazing crowd creates."

The Scorchers open their 2017-18 BBL campaign against the Sydney Sixers on December 23.