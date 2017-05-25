Joho’s modern County Stadium set for launch

Mombasa County Government will officially launch the opening of Uwanja wa Mbuzi Stadium in Kongowea on Friday.

The Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Youth, Gender and Sports Mr. Rajab Babu Iddi confirmed to Goal that the function will be presided over by the County Governor Hon. Hassan Joho. He further revealed that the event will be spiced by a cocktail of entertainment and a football match between the Governor 001 Football Club and Wazee Kongowea Football Club.

A battery of soccer legends including former international goalkeeper Mahmoud Abbas have been invited to grace the occasion.

"A number of soccer legends who featured in the national soccer team Harambee Stars have confirmed their attendance at the function. They include Ali Kajo, Ahmed Breikh, Mahmoud Mohammed, Binzi Mwakolo among others. They will be awarded certificates by the Governor as a recognition of their efforts," Babu told Goal.

According to Babu the modern 1,600-seater stadium is part of the efforts to reclaim the county’s lost glory when it had players in the national team. Uwanja Wa Mbuzi a swahili word for ‘’the field of goats’’ derived the name from the fact that the goats of a famous businessman in the area Mzee Karama used the field for shelter.

Joho’s government has constructed similar stadiums at Majengo in Mvita and Mlaleo in Kisauni.