Join the Goal Gaming Fantasy Football league now!

There are just days to go until the Premier League returns, what better time to tinker with your Fantasy Football line-up ahead of the first round of fixtures.

With £30,000 in prizes available this season, including a £5,000 sports package for the overall victor, there's an extra incentive to get involved.

As if that wasn't enough, you can now see how your Fantasy Football skills stack up against some of the Goal Gaming team. All you have to do is enter the pin code 37353 and you'll be added into the mini league.

Our Fantasy Football expert, Kevin DeVries will have a team entered, as will Jim Knight. The former is a specialist in this type of game, the latter is very much at the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to picking players who are going to perform well over the course of the season.

There has been a change to the way that transfers work in the 2017/18 campaign. Players will get one free transfer every week with the option to make up to three more.

Additional transfers cost 100 Goal credits and there are plenty of ways to earn these during the regular gameplay by reaching some pre-set achievements.

These include scoring more than 30 points with one of your teams, finish in the top 25% of the managers in the weekly competition or have your team capatain score 10 points or more.

There are five achievements in total, cover off three of them and you'll get 50 Goal credits, hit all five and get 100. With that in mind, don't forget to select your captain for gameweek one which begins with Arsenal hosting Leicester City at the Emirates on Friday night.

What's more, there are 200 free Goal credits up for grabs just for entering a team for the first weekend. Just create your line-up in the EPL version of the game and you'll be credited on Monday 14th August, that's two free transfers just for getting involved in week one, an ideal boost for anyone with an early injury crisis!

Kevin will be providing readers with his pearls of Fantasy Football wisdom throughout the campaign so be sure to stay tuned and don't forget to join our mini league using the pin code 37353 to compete against him.