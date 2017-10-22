It is a joke that diving continues in the Premier League - two-game bans are long overdue
For the second successive week, we are talking about simulation and officials being conned, and it really is time to enforce the new rule by punishing offenders with two-match bans.
Last weekend it was Richarlison’s dive for Watford, and this week it is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, for a manufactured exaggeration to win a penalty against Burnley.
There was contact, for sure, but Silva was looking for it and he was already indicating he was going down. Anyone who thought that was not exaggeration does not understand the game or what refereeing is about.
I do not think the panel will review the incident, under the new regulations, and I fear they have set a precedent by letting Richarlison off from a retrospective ban last week, when most people thought that was another act of simulation.
This is not a new phenomenon but it is a joke that is continuing to happen.
Players are getting better at it now, and I am concerned about the effect it will have on youngsters coming into the game.
Let’s have a system where all of these incidents are reviewed, by a trained panel with experience of the laws. We do not need to have an unanimous vote, a 2-1 decision would be perfectly acceptable.
If the referee has not seen the incident, or judged it incorrectly, and the panel find the player guilty, then he is suspended.
If the referee has judged that the player has acted, and is cautioned for simulation, then he should be given a two-match ban. That sounds harsh, but we have got to stop this trend in the game, because it is making life very difficult for referees.
The Premier League has only sat on one so far, while I believe they have dealt with a few in the Football League.
One of those resulted in Carlisle’s Shaun Miller becoming the first player under the new rules to be banned for two games.
But with the greatest of respect to Carlisle, it is out in the sticks and will barely have made a headline. It is all too easy.
The FA really needs to get to grips with this soon, because simulation is severely damaging the image of the game.