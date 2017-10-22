It is a joke that diving continues in the Premier League - two-game bans are long overdue

For the second successive week, we are talking about simulation and officials being conned, and it really is time to enforce the new rule by punishing offenders with two-match bans.

Last weekend it was Richarlison’s dive for Watford, and this week it is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, for a manufactured exaggeration to win a penalty against Burnley.

There was contact, for sure, but Silva was looking for it and he was already indicating he was going down. Anyone who thought that was not exaggeration does not understand the game or what refereeing is about.

I do not think the panel will review the incident, under the new regulations, and I fear they have set a precedent by letting Richarlison off from a retrospective ban last week, when most people thought that was another act of simulation.

This is not a new phenomenon but it is a joke that is continuing to happen.

