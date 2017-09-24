‘Our jollof is still number 1’ – Twitter reacts to Nigeria's demolition in Wafu final

An emphatic victory for the Black Stars over Salisu Yusuf's men on Sunday has got football enthusiasts talking about who has the better jollof rice

Fans took to social media to react after Ghana thrashed Nigeria 4-1 to win the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.

A brace from Stephen Sarfo and second half goals from Vincent Atingah and Winful Cobbinah led Maxwell Konadu’s men to triumph while Rabiu Ali’s late strike stood as a consolation for the Super Eagles.

The encounter between the west African rivals in Cape Coast on Sunday, awakened the debate about who's got the best jollof rice in the region as fans of both countries continue the jollof contest.