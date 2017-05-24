Jonathan assures Wikki Tourists fans of NPFL survival

The Bauchi Elephants currently sit in the drop zone after 20 matches, but the winger insists they will avoid relegation this season

Wikki Tourists winger Richard Jonathan has maintained his club will avoid relegation this season despite currently sitting in a very delicate position in the table.

The Bauchi-based club started the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on a positive note with a 3-0 victory over Abia Warriors at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Sunday.

However, the winger says regardless of how it goes down this they will not be going down to the Nigeria National League (NNL).

“I know it has been difficult for us this season. But I believe we will avoid relegation at the end of the season,” Jonathan told Goal.

“We are battling relegation because we did not start too well this season. We have done our best to prepare well during the break.

“But we have been able to pick our rhythm in the opening match of the second round so I know at the end of the season we will still be in the League God willing.”