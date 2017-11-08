Jonathan Browning to step down as chairman of British Cycling but says he is 'very proud' of nine-month tenure

Jonathan Browning, British Cycling’s interim chairman, has announced that he will step down from the position on Dec 1 in compliance with the new Code for Sports Governance which requires a new independent chair to be appointed.

He has also announced his decision to withdraw his candidacy for the role going forwards, saying he felt “British Cycling would benefit from an all-new leadership team”.

A new independent chair is expected to be announced before Dec 1, although possibly not as soon as next Saturday’s AGM.

Browning - who took over in February of this year at the height of the turmoil surrounding British Cycling, when both a UK Anti-Doping investigation and an independent review of the organisation were ongoing - will remain on the board as a non-executive director, at least until the end of March 2018 when he may or may not seek a second three-year term.

He denied that his decision had been influenced by the stinging criticism of British Cycling in the Cycling Independent Review - which described British Cycling’s handling of the Jess Varnish affair as “inept” - or from Sport England, UK Sport, or MPs at the select committee hearings earlier this year.

Varnish called for the entire board to go in the wake of the CIR.

Browning said: “As we got going on this appointment process I took soundings from some key influencers around the sport, outside of the sport, obviously listened to directors and staff and regional representatives from across British Cycling and others. And they all encouraged me to look at standing again.

"However, as I’ve gone through the process it’s become clearer to me that British Cycling would benefit from all new leadership team. So I decided to withdraw my application."

He added: “I am still very committed to supporting British Cycling in terms of working through its various transformations and challenges. It’s a critical junction for British Cycling and sport. We’ve got this clear ambition for British Cycling to be a world-class governing body and winning on all fronts - and that means [not only] podium results [but] how we deal with our people, doing it in a very professional way. I’m absolutely committed to supporting the new chair.”