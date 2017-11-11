Jonathan Davies injury 'doesn't look brilliant', says Gatland

Jonathan Davies was hurt in the final minute of Wales' loss to Australia and coach Warren Gatland said: "It doesn't look brilliant."

Wales face an anxious wait to discover the extent of an injury to Jonathan Davies after the British and Irish Lions centre was hurt in the closing stages of Saturday's home defeat to Australia.

Davies left the field at the Principality Stadium on a medical cart, having been left in clear pain when he appeared to go over on his ankle.

After the match, Wales coach Warren Gatland acknowledged there was concern over the 29-year-old Scarlets back.

Gatland was quoted by WalesOnline as saying: "It looks like an ankle injury at the moment. He's being strapped up and on crutches.

"It doesn't look brilliant but we'll know more in the next 24 hours."

A key member of Wales' squad, Davies was one of the Lions' leading performers on this year's tour of New Zealand.

Wales, who went down 29-21 to Australia, face Georgia next weekend before rounding off the year with high-profile clashes against the All Blacks and South Africa.