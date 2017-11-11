Jones out of Brazil friendly, Cook & Solanke added to England squad

Gareth Southgate has added Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook to the England squad for the Brazil friendly, with Phil Jones ruled out.

Phil Jones has withdrawn from the England squad for Tuesday's friendly against Brazil with a thigh injury, while Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook have been called up.

Manchester United defender Jones started Friday's friendly with Germany but had to be taken off after 25 minutes due to the injury.

He adds to Gareth Southgate's significant list of absentees, with Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Jack Butland, Gary Cahill, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph all made unavailable in the last week.

Southgate has decided not to add to the defenders already available to him despite Jones' injury, instead bolstering his options further up the pitch.

Bournemouth midfielder Cook and Liverpool striker Solanke have joined up with the senior squad having previously been on duty with the Under-21s.

Both are in line to make their senior bows if they feature against the Brazilians.