Jones keeps Orioles in playoff hunt with record-breaking homer

Adam Jones hit a fifth-inning home run in the Baltimore Orioles' 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners in MLB on Monday.

Lost in the chaos of the crowded American League (AL) East are a Baltimore Orioles team quietly placing themselves in position to eek their way into the postseason.

Adam Jones did his part in a 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday – a big win in the AL wildcard chase – by launching a fifth-inning home run.

The 419-foot blast was Jones' 25th home run of the season, which marks the seventh consecutive season in which he has hit at least 25 home runs, breaking a tie with Cal Ripken Jr. for most in Orioles history.

Despite the win, Baltimore still trail the Minnesota Twins by one-and-a-half games for the final AL wild-card spot. But Manny Machado recorded three more hits on Monday, moving his season average up to .267 after hitting just .216 through June.

The Orioles are just one of six teams within three games of the Twins for the final AL wild-card spot, so they have plenty of competition moving forward.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Atlanta Braves

Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees 2-6 Cleveland Indians

Kansas City Royals 0-12 Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Angels 3-1 Oakland Athletics

Washington Nationals 11-2 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 5-6 Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs 6-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Colorado Rockies 3-4 Detroit Tigers

San Diego Padres 0-3 San Francisco Giants

RAMIREZ, KLUBER INSPIRE INDIANS

Jose Ramirez and Corey Kluber led the Indians to a win over the Yankees. Ramirez clubbed two solo home runs (20) with a walk and a stolen base. Kluber, an AL Cy Young award candidate, allowed just two runs off three hits and seven strikeouts in eight innings to improve to 13-4 with a 2.63 ERA.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez went four for four with a home run and two RBIs in a victory against the Blue Jays.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer and outfielder Jayson Werth were both activated from the DL Monday, and they made their presences felt right away. Scherzer allowed just one run in seven innings with 10 strikeouts, while Werth collected two hits, two runs, a home run and two RBIs.

STRUGGLING ROYALS NEARING RECORD TERRITORY

Once a playoff contender, the Royals are now shambolic after extending their scoreless streak to 43 innings in a 12-run loss against the Rays. After failing to score a single run in last weekend's series against the Indians, Monday's result might have signalled a need to press the panic button in Kansas City.

The Royals are now just five innings shy of breaking the MLB record for longest scoreless streak.

PILLAR WITH A SHOWSTOPPER!

Kevin Pillar is simply amazing.

RANGERS AT ASTROS

While Texas are desperately clinging to hope of stealing a late postseason bid, Houston already have one eye on the playoffs. Of course, the two teams will be playing with heavy hearts and uneasy minds after the devastation hurricane Harvey inflicted on the state of Texas.