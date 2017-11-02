Jones questions Yarde mentality after Harlequins exit

Marland Yarde may not be in the right frame of mind to play for England following his move from Harlequins to Sale Sharks.

Eddie Jones has questioned whether Marland Yarde is in the right frame of mind to be considered for England selection following his Harlequins departure.

Yarde joined Sale Sharks this week, with former England captain Chris Robshaw saying the wing had "run out of lives" after missing training sessions and adding that Quins will be "in a better place for it".

Jones is expected to add to his squad on Sunday after Jonny May sustained an injury during a training camp in Portugal but Yarde looks likely to miss out once more.

"We left Marland out because Denny [Solomona] has scored more tries than him," Jones told Sky Sports.

"Now he's been in that difficult situation with his club, and whether psychologically he's in the right spot to come and compete for a spot with England, we have to assess, so therefore we could look further afield.

"It has been a difficult time for him. When you've played for a club from a young age, it's been the club that you love, and then you move away, it's like the end of a marriage and sometimes you need a period to reassess and re-evaluate your life, reset your goals.

"Maybe he's going through that now and coming to the England camp is intense. He's got to compete for a spot, he's got to be at his absolute best."

England host Argentina in their first Autumn Test on November 11.