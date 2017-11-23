Jones returns to lead much-changed Wales against All Blacks

Captain Alun Wyn Jones is among a dozen players back in the Wales team to face the All Blacks in Cardiff this weekend.

Alun Wyn Jones returns to captain Wales as Warren Gatland makes 12 changes to his starting line-up to face New Zealand on Saturday.

Jones was rested for a 13-6 victory over Georgia, but the lock is among a dozen players coming back into the team to face the world champions at the Principality Stadium.

Gatland has named the same pack that lined up for the defeat against Australia, while Steff Evans and Hallam Amos start on the wings in the absence of Liam Williams and Alex Cuthbert.

Owen and Scott Williams will form the centre pairing, the latter winning his 50th cap.

Wales head coach Gatland said: "It's great to name an unchanged pack from the Australia match, we were pleased with a lot of aspects of our second half performance in that match so we are looking to build on that on Saturday.

"We have a couple of injuries in the backline but we also have players on form starting. Steff Evans and Hallam Amos are both on form and we are excited to see what they can do.

"We have spoken heavily about opportunity this autumn and there is no greater opportunity than lining up against the world champions."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Hallam Amos, Scott Williams, Owen Williams, Steff Evans, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Aaron Shingler, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Justin Tipuric, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Jamie Roberts.