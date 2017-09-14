Jones stripped of UFC title, Cormier reinstated

Daniel Cormier is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion after Jon Jones was stripped of the belt for failing a drugs test.

Shamed UFC star Jon Jones has been stripped of his light heavyweight title after failing a drugs test, with former champion Daniel Cormier reinstated.

Jones beat Cormier by TKO at UFC 214 in July but returned a positive result for a banned substance, believed to be the anabolic steroid Turinabol, in a test taken the day before his thrilling victory in Anaheim.

The 30-year-old did pass a blood test in the aftermath of the bout, although Turinabol is not detected by such means.

Having requested his B sample also be tested, USADA revealed on Wednesday that it too returned positive.

The former champion and his team have maintained their belief that a tainted supplement is to blame, but Jones could face a four-year ban as this is his second offence. He was suspended for a year before his rematch with Cormier after testing positive for a banned substance – which he blamed on a sexual enhancement pill.

Jones was also stripped of the 205lb title in 2015 after he was arrested for a hit-and-run and UFC president Dana White has already suggested that the 30-year-old's time with the company will come to an end.

A brief statement from the organisation confirmed the decision to overturn Jones' win had been made by the California State Athletic Commission and "as this was a title bout, Cormier will be reinstated as UFC light heavyweight champion".

Jones' UFC 214 victory was his second over Cormier, having also beaten his long-term rival at UFC 182, then an eighth-consecutive title defence.