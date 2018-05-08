Rugby: Jones turns to familiar face for England coaching role

Eddie Jones has confirmed he will appoint an attack coach for England's tour of South Africa and says he has "the right person" lined up.

England lost three matches in a row to miss out on a third consecutive Six Nations title, finishing down in fifth place.

Jones' side slipped a spot to third in the rankings after Ireland's Grand Slam triumph and they will attempt to put a poor tournament behind them by securing a Test series victory over the Springboks next month.

The Australian revealed he has turned to a familiar face to join his coaching set-up for the tour and fill the void left by Rory Teague's departure to Bordeaux last year.

READ MORE: The worst signings in Premier League history

"Certainly we need to bring in another coach to help with the attack," the England head coach told BBC Sport.

"We are looking to take another coach on tour, and I've got the right person for this tour.

"When the time is right we will announce it. It's certainly someone I have worked with before."

Jones added that the backs coach is unlikely to remain in the role beyond a three-match series with South Africa.

"It has always been the case that we are looking for the right coach and when I can find the right coach who is available I will bring him on to the staff," he said.