Jonevret expects a tough Nedbank Cup final against SuperSport United

Jonevret's side will be hoping to avenge last year's 3-2 defeat to Matsatsantsa in the Nedbank Cup final

Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret is expecting a tough match against SuperSport United in the 2017 Nedbank Cup final next month.

Bucs booked their place in the final after defeating Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 in the second-semi-final clash on Sunday.

"Am I sure we going to win (the final)? You can never be sure in football," Jonevret told the media,

Matsatsantsa had advanced to the final after beating Chippa United 4-2 penalties following a goalless draw in the first semi-final encounter on Saturday.

"But at least we are one step closer and we know that this should be a tough game," he continued

"We've played SuperSport once earlier this year since I arrived. I think it was 1-1 at Orlando Stadium. This is probably going to be a really tough one this time around.

"But let us enjoy this moment now and it has been a troubled season with a lot of things that happened," he stressed.

"I can understand that a lot of supporters and people are a little bit disappointed but I hope this can help us a little bit, at least to them because we have to believe and this was one step closer.

"But I'm a little happy both for the players, for the club, for everyone working at the club, but of course for all our supporters around the country," Jonevret added.

"When we win it's perfect. But of course, as I said earlier, step by step we'll get there," he indicated.

"I still think we've got a lot of things to develop and be better. But we are stable now and it's not easy to beat us and that's good.

"But when you have the first half like that the game should be dead at half-time and we should be more clinical when we have chances also," he said.

"But they like to play and have some fun out there - it's not good for the coaches all the time and maybe the audience like it," Jonevret concluded.

The final will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 24 June.