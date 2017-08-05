Jonevret was unhappy with Orlando Pirates' recruitment policy

The departed coach had stated that he hoped the Bucs management would listen to his input ahead of the current Transfer Window

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret was reportedly unhappy with the signing of midfielder Musa Nyatama and goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.

On Wednesday, the club announced that 55-year-old tactician had tendered his resignation from the Soweto giants after less than six months in charge due to a period of bad results.

Veteran players Nyatama and Sandilands joined the Buccaneers during the current Transfer Window as the club prepared for the 2017/18 season.

According to The Citizen source, Jonevret was not consulted before Pirates signed Nyatama and Sandilands, who arrived at the club from Bloemfontein Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

“He wanted to look at the youngsters in the team and give them a chance," the source said.

The Swedish tactician promoted promising midfielder Yusuf Maart from the Bucs reserve team following the former's arrival at the club in February, 2017.

"He wanted the likes of Ricardo Laurenco, Yosuf Maart and to play a bigger role in the team," he continued.

“He felt disrespected when old players like Musa Nyatama and Wayne Sandilands were brought in without his consultation," the source added.

Jonevret has since been replaced by Serbian tactician Milutin Sredojevic, who was unveiled as the new Bucs head coach on Thursday.

"The rumours that there was another coach waiting in the wings only added fuel to the fire. He was already unhappy," the source concluded.

Experienced shot-stopper Sandilands and box-to-box midfielder Nyatama will turn 30 and 34 respectively later this month.