De Jong brings forgettable Newcastle spell to an end by re-joining Ajax

Ajax have re-signed striker Siem de Jong from Premier League side Newcastle United on a three-year contract.

De Jong's move was completed on Monday, with the Dutch side reportedly paying £1.8million to bring back the player who represented them at first-team level between 2007 and 2014, having spent time in their youth system.

The 28-year-old originally joined Newcastle from Ajax for around £6m, but only started four league games over his time with the club, which was heavily interrupted by injuries.

Last season, he was on loan at his new club's Eredivisie rivals PSV, scoring six times in 19 league appearances, 10 of which were starts.

De Jong – whose brother Luuk is now at PSV after a loan spell at St James' Park – won four consecutive league titles at the end of his last spell with Ajax.

He last played for Netherlands' national team in March 2013, but has been in the squad since.