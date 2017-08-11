De Jong, Lozano and five Eredivisie youngsters to watch in 2017-18

With the likes of Davy Klaassen, Terence Kongolo, Jetro Willems and many more all gone this summer, the Eredivisie has lost some of the talented players always expected to move on to foreign adventures.

As a league where youngsters are given plenty of chances to shine, though, there are always plenty more ready to step up and take their place.

Last season, Davinson Sanchez, Matthijs De Ligt and Enes Unal were among those to grab attention for their impressive first seasons in the Dutch top flight. Here, Goal looks at some of the kids worth getting excited about this time around.

FRENKIE DE JONG (AJAX)

Last season’s Talent of the Year in the second tier of Dutch football, Frenkie de Jong played a key role as Marcel Keizer’s Jong Ajax finished second.

The midfielder snubbed PSV to join Ajax from Willem II and made an immediate impression by walking into the starting XI in January 2016.

De Jong featured 11 times for the senior side last season under Peter Bosz, scoring once and even making a cameo in the Europa League final.

“Frenkie is a very modern midfielder who can also run,” the new Borussia Dortmund boss said of him. “He starts as a No.6, then moves further up and then ends up playing as a No.10."

The 20-year-old was praised after replacing 31-year-old Lasse Schone in the 1-1 Europa League draw at Nice in Ajax’s first game of the season, looking calm on the ball whether in tight spaces in and around the box or driving at pace from deep.

He is expected to be given many chances in the first-team under Keizer but will have to keep convincing to oust Schone completely.

The Netherlands U21 international fancies his chances though.

“The first team is where you want to be. I’ve done it already, but I can do better,” he told FCUpdate in May. “I have to make sure that I get even more dominant in the first-team.

“Ajax, of course, have a lot of good players. Besides teammates, they are also competitors, but you can learn from them and you must do that. Those guys are beyond me, but I must make sure I eventually get better than them.”

HIRVING LOZANO (PSV)

It took a long time to wrap it up, but the signing of 19-time Mexico international Hirving Lozano has been the highlight in a worrying summer for PSV.

The Eindhoven side have lost Hector Moreno, Davy Propper, Jetro Willems and Andres Guardado over the transfer window while they also crashed out of the Europa League at the first hurdle in a defeat to NK Osijek.

