Jonjo Shelvey reveals he is seeing a psychologist to help anger issues following latest Newcastle red card

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is seeing a psychologist in an attempt to iron out his anger issues following another red card against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Shelvey was sent off for a stamp on Dele Alli which allowed Spurs to take the advantage in the game where the sides were fairly closely matched up until that point.

As a result the 25-year-old will not play again until 10th September, with many Newcastle fans calling for him to lose the captaincy.

However, Shelvey has revealed he has been seeing a psychologist to curb his anger ever since his red card against Nottingham Forest midway through last season.

“Look, sometimes I just need to reign in it in on the football pitch,” Shelvey told the Daily Mail. “I need to just shut up and stuff. I need to not get involved and walk away.

“I started to see a psychologist last year to work on the mental side of things. It was after the Forest game. I was sent off. I had kicked out at this lad and it was just childish.

“When people wind me up I should just laugh. I do need to get that out of me. Sometimes you can't help it.

“I started to work with this fella and after that there wasn't really an incident when I did that. I started to learn to keep my head down and just get on with the game. But it's an ongoing process and I am still working with him. Sometimes I can lose my head and it can't keep happening.”