Jonny Bairstow hits an unbeaten 141 as England crush the West Indies in fifth and final one-day international

England finished this longest-ever home international summer as they started it – with a one-sided ODI hammering of a team who offered little resistance or fight.

Bristol, the epicentre of all the recent off-field troubles this week surrounding Ben Stokes and Alex Hales, was also where this season started for England in what now seem like more innocent times back on May 5.

Ireland were the opponents then and so comprehensive was their defeat that it was sealed before the scheduled mid-innings break.

This might not have been as one-sided, but West Indies were outclassed as England cruised to their target of 289 with 12 overs and nine wickets to spare.

Jonny Bairstow was the architect of this cakewalk, the Test wicketkeeper underling his adaptability and class as a one-day opener with an unbeaten 141 from 114 balls.

Bairstow had started this series at Old Trafford ten days ago with his maiden ODI hundred to set up another easy victory.

But this innings, which helped seal a 4-0 series win for his team, was the highest by any England batsman against West Indies in this form of the game.

It was perhaps apt that Joe Root, whose towering six off Marlon Samuels sealed victory, had the final word of a summer that was his first as Test captain.

What lies ahead during his next assignment in Australia this winter, especially if Stokes is absent, will be a completely different, and infinitely tougher, challenge than this.

Root’s 138-run stand with Bairstow saw England home after Jason Roy fell four short of what would have been his fourth ODI hundred.

Really, though, Eoin Morgan’s team were never really challenged in this match after the tourists posted just 288 for six batting first.

The West Indies innings was a curious one, with two flurries of activity at either end of it in between a funeral march towards an under-par total.

With Tom Curran making an excellent start after being asked to open the bowling on his ODI debut, West Indies were just nine without loss after the first four overs.

However, Chris Gayle, after getting his eye in, took a sudden liking to Jake Ball’s bowling and smashed five sixes in six balls off the Nottinghamshire man’s next two overs to accelerate the scoring significantly.

By the time Gayle departed for 40, West Indies were 52 for one in the eighth over.

