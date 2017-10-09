Jonny Evans: Teams will fear Northern Ireland in World Cup play-offs

Jonny Evans believes teams will fear drawing Northern Ireland in the World Cup play-offs.

Northern Ireland secured their place in the draw for the play-offs in Zurich next Tuesday after Scotland’s failure to beat Slovenia on Sunday.

And Evans is convinced their dogged and disciplined style of play and threat from set-pieces will ensure opponents are desperate to avoid being paired with them in the play-offs.

Northern Ireland kept seven clean sheets in 10 qualifying matches, with Norway the only side to score against them - in Sunday’s 1-0 dead rubber defeat in Oslo - with the exception of world champions Germany.

“I think a lot of teams will fear us,” Evans, the West Bromwich Albion defender, said. “Every team that plays us talks about our strength on set pieces and being hard to break down.

“We’re a really hardworking team, we defend really well as a unit, we all work hard for each other and that’s not nice to play against. We’ve got a good defensive record throughout the campaign. We’re disappointed conceding a goal [against Norway], it would have been nice to have the eight clean sheets.

“I think there’s a fine balance between under-estimating and being fearful. I think teams will cover all aspects and will look at us and see we are good at set pieces – but they haven’t been able to deal with it up until now, and that’s just one aspect of our game. They can’t handle us on set plays.”

