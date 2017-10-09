Jonny Evans: Teams will fear Northern Ireland in World Cup play-offs
Jonny Evans believes teams will fear drawing Northern Ireland in the World Cup play-offs.
Northern Ireland secured their place in the draw for the play-offs in Zurich next Tuesday after Scotland’s failure to beat Slovenia on Sunday.
And Evans is convinced their dogged and disciplined style of play and threat from set-pieces will ensure opponents are desperate to avoid being paired with them in the play-offs.
Northern Ireland kept seven clean sheets in 10 qualifying matches, with Norway the only side to score against them - in Sunday’s 1-0 dead rubber defeat in Oslo - with the exception of world champions Germany.
“I think a lot of teams will fear us,” Evans, the West Bromwich Albion defender, said. “Every team that plays us talks about our strength on set pieces and being hard to break down.
“We’re a really hardworking team, we defend really well as a unit, we all work hard for each other and that’s not nice to play against. We’ve got a good defensive record throughout the campaign. We’re disappointed conceding a goal [against Norway], it would have been nice to have the eight clean sheets.
“I think there’s a fine balance between under-estimating and being fearful. I think teams will cover all aspects and will look at us and see we are good at set pieces – but they haven’t been able to deal with it up until now, and that’s just one aspect of our game. They can’t handle us on set plays.”
Northern Ireland have amassed 40 points from 20 qualifying matches for Euro 2016 and Russia, with Evans adamant that tally reflects the huge progress made under O’Neill’s shrewd management.
“We’ve managed to do it over three years now,” Evans said. We had hard times before that and Michael has managed to turn it around.
“We have to give ourselves a lot of credit, and I think a lot of other people have to give us a lot of credit. It’s an amazing achievement when you see where all of the lads are playing – some are playing League One, some are Championship, some Premier League. It’s a real mixture that has come together and managed to achieve something great.
“Michael’s a realist; there’s not many people can admit that and just say [before the start of qualifying], ‘Right, Germany are going to win the group’. That’s a big statement to make.
“I actually can remember the picture he put on the screen with Germany and said, ‘Right, cut them off at the top – we’re going to win this sort of ‘mini-league’ below them’.
“We’ve managed to do that and it’s always satisfying whenever you’re able to hit those targets.
“Without a doubt, you can see the lads are improving. I think the international stage gives the lads a real platform and everyone seem to be taking that chance with both hands and really embracing it.”