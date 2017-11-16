Jonny May 'faster than Usain Bolt' in stunning sprint

England will unleash one of the fastest back-three units in the history of the game against Australia on Saturday after Jonny May revealed he had just clocked a sprint record that was faster than Usain Bolt’s average speed when the Jamaican set his 100 metre world record.

May was in a state of shock after he recorded a personal best of 10.49 metres per second in a 40-metre speed test last Saturday, which would equate to a time of 9.53 seconds over 100 metres. Bolt’s world record is 9.58 seconds, which he set in 2009.

May’s effort is all the more remarkable given that he did it during a rehabilitation run at Twickenham early last Saturday morning to test that he had made a full recovery from the hamstring strain that kept him out of the victory over Argentina. “I was gobsmacked because I had just tweaked my hammy the week before,” said May. “It was a rehab run. I didn’t think I would go anywhere that fast. I knew I had to run flat out to test it. I was pretty nervous but it was fine. And I ran quick as well and it was a bonus.”

May, who has scored nine tries in eight games for Leicester this season, put his time down to what he called his “OCD” conditioning work – which includes up to four hours of stretching every day.

“When you have an injury like that and your speed gets taken away from you it makes you more determined,” May said. “I was always really focused on being quick. When I hurt my knee I was, ‘I need to work harder than ever now’.

“I spend at least three or four times as much time warming up and warming down as I do on the training pitch. It’s the way you’ve got to be if you want to perform at the top end, for me anyway. For me it’s necessary to get all those things right to do what I want to do.

