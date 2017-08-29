Jordan Henderson ready to push on for Liverpool and England after putting injury woes behind him

Jordan Henderson lets out a smile at the mischievous nature of the question, even if he obviously won’t quite let us know what he’s really thinking.

After Sunday’s sensational 4-0 win over Arsenal, the Liverpool midfielder is asked whether Malta - his next opponents with England - will actually represent a step-up.

“I’ll not say anything!” he laughs. Or, at least, he won’t say anything about the opposition. He is willing to say a lot about Liverpool right now.

“Arsenal are still a very good team with very good players. I know they’ll get a lot of criticism, especially after our game, but at the same time we were very good. When we play like that, with that intensity, it’s hard for any team to come and perform really.

"A lot of credit has got to go to the lads at Liverpool for the way that we played and the intensity that we played at. Anyone coming to Anfield that day would have struggled.

“We’ve started well, we’ve improved each game. Last game was very good, but we need to make sure we keep that going. We’ve got a tough game when we get back in [Manchester] City, so there’s a still long way to go. We’re in a good moment, but we can still improve in a lot of areas.”

Henderson himself is also in a good moment. He is feeling fresh and ready to go, having spent the summer getting back up to speed following the foot injury that kept him out of the last few months of last season. He even brought his physio on holiday to Portugal with him to help the process.

“I feel good, obviously I had to do a lot of work over the summer, I had a good pre-season, feeling very good at the minute. Hopefully I can just continue that for England over the next couple of games. For the majority of the time I was at Melwood, and then I got to go away for a week, in Portugal, but I still trained while I was there, the physio came with us, just wanted to make sure I was doing everything so when I came back for pre-season I was fine and I was, and all that work paid off, and I feel really good. He comes and makes sure I am doing the right things, he treats me, just so I can get a little break in the summer, because it’s going to be a long season.”





So what about the moments on holiday when he wasn’t training?

“When we go on the beach, he [the physio] comes with us sometimes, if he wants to. I get him an ice-cream.”

The 27-year-old has previously described missing last season’s run-in as “devastating”, but also knows he had to display a more measured outlook, because of his more influential role at Liverpool.

“I’m captain of the club, so I make sure I am there for the lads off the field as well. My focus was just to get back as strong as possible. I tried to focus all my energy on everything I needed to improve on to get my body stronger. I managed to improve certain things while I was injured, because when you’re playing it is difficult to do. I tried to come back stronger, physically, and thanks to the medical team who’ve done some great work to help me.

“I don’t need to manage it. It’s done. It was a kick on the top of my foot, a stress response on my metatarsal, so I had to wait until it healed. The problem with the second metatarsal was it healed a little bit slower than normal. I tried to come back too quick at one point which set me back a little bit. It was tough to go through but I’m stronger for going through that and I feel good in myself.”

If England aren’t quite capable of the impressively relentless football Liverpool are, Henderson did notice an improvement in the team from the sidelines - and feels that reflects Gareth Southgate’s work, as well as some of the frank discussions about the side he’s been willing to have.

“We have spoken together as a squad and the target is to be the number one team in the world, however long it takes, we don’t know. It is down to us as a team how far we want to go and how far we want to push ourselves. Hopefully we can do that sooner rather than later. I know it is going to take time, but I feel as though we have a great set of lads, a great set of players, a lot of talent, a lot of hard work goes into it. At the same time, we have not performed in the last few tournaments I have been to, definitely, and a lot more before that. We need to change something. First and foremost we have to get there and make sure we are there. Then the mentality has to change and we need to go and be better than we have been. Obviously we know the Euros was not good enough and the World Cup was disappointing. It is a big challenge but one I feel we are ready for.

Read More