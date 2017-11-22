Jordan Henderson says Liverpool players to blame for Sevilla capitulation
Jordan Henderson says Liverpool must learn the lessons from the second half capitulation in Seville, admitting the players let themselves down in squandering their superiority.
A 3-0 half-time lead put the club on the brink of an outstanding Champions League victory, but three second half goals ruined the night.
“We have let ourselves down. The performance in the second half undid all the good work we did in the first,” said the Liverpool captain.
“We were disciplined, kept the ball at the right times, scored brilliant goals and defended well. Even though I thought they had good chances in the first half I thought we defended well.
“It just felt as though we didn’t start well in the second half, straight from the kick off, and we didn’t recover. They scored the first and the crowd got up. They started to have a good go and it becomes difficult then. We didn’t play as much as football as we should have, the biggest thing for us was we stopped playing, stopped getting the ball up to the front three, they were getting it back cheaply and it invites pressure. We’re really disappointed.”
After 45 minutes where all the finest elements of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield came to the fore, the second provoked familiar criticisms.
Defensive vulnerability allied to a lack of game management, players too slow to react to a change in momentum.
Klopp rejected any suggestion his players were mentally incapacitated, arguing such shifts can happen in football.
Henderson said the shortcomings demonstrated in the second half should not undermine the excellence of the first. Liverpool remain in a strong position to qualify for the last 16.
“It doesn’t feel good but at the same time when we come to look at the table it is still in our own hands. We are top of the group, we have to try and stay positive,” said Henderson.
“If you look at the first half there were positives to take from the game and in the second half we still had chances late on to go 4-2 up. But we have to learn from it as best we can and make sure that if we are ever in that position again (with such a good lead) it does happen again.”
Liverpool face Chelsea next at Anfield.